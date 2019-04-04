You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn arrested for fourth time: NHK

Business Reuters Apr 04, 2019 05:05:24 IST

Ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn arrested for fourth time: NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors arrested ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn for a fourth time on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, after Japanese media reported that authorities were building a new case against him over payments made to an dealer in Oman.

Prosecutors arrest Ghosn for suspicion of aggravated breach of trust, NHK said.

(Reporting by Tokyo bureau; editing by David Dolan and G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 05:05:24 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories




Cricket Scores