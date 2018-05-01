Ex-bureaucrat Subhash Chandra Khuntia to head insurance regulator IRDAI for three-years, succeeds TS Vijayan

New Delhi: Former IAS officer Subhash Chandra Khuntia was on Tuesday appointed as the new Chairman of Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for three-years.

His appointment was approved by Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), IRDAI said in a statement.

Khuntia will succeed TS Vijayan, who completed his five-year term in February.

The post has been lying vacant since 21 February.

Khuntia was a 1981-batch Karnataka cadre officer.

"The ACC has approved the appointment of Shri Subhash Chandra Khuntia...to the post of Chairperson, IRDAI for a period of three years w.e.f. the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," said the statement.

Khuntia was also Chief Secretary of Karnataka. IRDAI regulates insurance sector of the country.