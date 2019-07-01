Eveready Industries shares drop 5% after Price Waterhouse & Co quits as its auditor

New Delhi: Shares of Eveready Industries fell 5 percent on Monday after Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants quit as the auditor of the company.

The scrip of the lead battery major declined 5 percent to hit its lower circuit of Rs 76 on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares of the company also touched their lower circuit, tumbling 4.94 percent to Rs 75.95.

Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) quit as Eveready Industries' auditor, saying it has been unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence of inter-company deposits and its recovery.

"Price Waterhouse & Co has expressed its inability to continue as the auditors of the company," Eveready said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, the troubled lead battery major on Sunday announced an agreement with the Madhu Jayanti International Private Ltd (MJlPL) for its loss making packet tea business to reduce stress on working capital.

