You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

EU's Moscovici says trade differences persist after G20 talks

Business Reuters Jul 23, 2018 00:05:06 IST

EU's Moscovici says trade differences persist after G20 talks

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Sunday that differences of position on trade tensions remained after talks among G20 finance ministers in Argentina but the meeting was not tense.

Moscovici said that global trade tensions were high and threatened to escalate further, placing the multilateral system under significant pressure. He said, however, that the economic impact had been limited so far.

"The meeting has not been tense and we were in mutual listening mode and I hope that this is the beginning of something," Moscovici said. "But still the positions are not similar."

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Luc Cohen)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 00:05 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






3 brilliant weather apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores