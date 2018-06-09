You are here:
EU's Juncker rejects Trump view that bloc has been unfair on trade

Business Reuters Jun 09, 2018 00:05:31 IST

MALBAIE, Quebec (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker rejected on Friday President Donald Trump's complaint that the European Union has treated the United States unfairly in trade, saying he would try to change the president's mind with facts and figures.

"When it comes to trade - the positions are very clear. The President of the United States thinks that the U.S. has been treated in an unfair way by Europe and by others, and the others think that this is not the case," Juncker told a news conference.

"We will explain this through facts and figures, that this is not the right view one should have on this topic," Juncker said before the start of a summit of leaders of the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, Germany, France and Italy.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Susan Thomas)

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 00:05 AM

