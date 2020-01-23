European Commission chief von der Leyen may visit Washington next month - EU ambassador

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen may visit Washington in early February, EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump met von der Leyen in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday and said afterward he had "very good" talks but maintained that if a trade deal was not struck with the EU, Washington would strongly consider auto tariffs.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese)

