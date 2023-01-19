The airline industry is planning to invoke the European Union (EU) right to freedom of movement in its attempt to push back against environmental restrictions on short-haul flights. This development was notified by the officials in the sector to Reuters. The move comes after a partial ban in France was approved by Brussels in December. Industry groups worry that the ban could set a precedent for wider limitations on short-haul flying in Europe. One of the industry officials told Reuters, “We have the principle established by the EU of an open, liberalized market with the freedom to provide air services for any European airlines between any point within Europe.” The official added that this is basically to support the freedom of movement, people and citizens in Europe.

A new strategy is being laid out by French and European airports as well as regional airlines for countering the ban on three French short-haul flight routes, which is in place for three years. While they say that a formal legal challenge is unlikely, they plan to invoke freedom of movement in informal reviews. Freedom of movement is one of the four fundamental freedoms enshrined in European law.

SCARA, a group that represents regional French airlines, said it is also going to utilize review periods for proving that the ban has no real impact. Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association, told Reuters, “If we banned all flights of less than 500 km in Europe…it would be less than 4 per cent of the CO2 in Europe, right? I think there’s a perception that it would be 80 per cent. It’s not a solution.”

As per European sources, the argument of freedom of movement wades into one of the most sensitive issues in European politics. They added that however, the idea faces a lot of hurdles, given its complexity. Industry bodies also claim that the ban is ultimately unfruitful in curbing carbon emissions significantly. The ban had affected far fewer routes than environmental groups had wished.

