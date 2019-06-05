EU to focus on trade tensions at G20, push for tax on digital firms: document

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Resolving global trade tensions is a top priority to maintain an expected modest rebound in global growth, European Union finance ministers will tell their G20 counterparts this week, amid a growing trade conflict between China and the United States.

Finance ministers from the world's 20 biggest economies, the G20, are meeting this weekend in the Japanese city of Fukuoka to discuss the global economy.

"Global growth is bottoming out, with the global economy set to rebound modestly going forward. There are a number of interconnected downside risks to the outlook. Resolving trade tensions deserves the highest order of priority," a terms-of-reference document prepared for the ministers said.

"A further slowdown would call for timely, differentiated and well-calibrated policy responses," said the document seen by Reuters.

