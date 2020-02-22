EU summit ends after failure to reach deal on long-term budget

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A summit of European Union leaders ended abruptly on Friday after they failed to reach an agreement on the bloc's long-term budget, officials said.

The 27 leaders had spent two days in a standoff over the 2021-27 budget, with a gulf between countries that are net recipients of finds and wealthier member state who were determined to rein in spending.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by John Chalmers)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

