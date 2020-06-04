You are here:
EU resumes Hyundai, Daewoo deal probe, sets September 3 deadline

Jun 04, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have restarted their investigation into world No. 1 shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries' <267250.KS> $1.8 billion merger with Daewoo <042660.KS> with a decision due by Sept. 3.

The European Commission, which warned in December that the deal to create a company with a 21% market share could push up prices, halted its probe on March 31 while waiting for the companies to provide information.

The EU competition enforcer had said then that European shipping companies, among the two shipbuilders' biggest customers, may be affected by the deal.

Hyundai and Daewoo, which make large container ships and carriers of oil, liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, are under pressure to offer concessions to address such regulatory concerns.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

