EU regulators set to approve Comcast's bid for Sky: sources

Business Reuters Jun 09, 2018

EU regulators set to approve Comcast's bid for Sky: sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to approve U.S. cable company Comcast's bid for European pay-TV company Sky without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Comcast is battling Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox for Sky. The media mogul bid's to buy all of Sky has been delayed by politicians and regulators worried about the power of the enlarged media group.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on Comcast's offer by June 15, did not respond to a request for email. It cleared without conditions Fox's bid for Sky in April last year. Comcast declined to comment.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Kate Holton in London; editing by Louise Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 00:05 AM

