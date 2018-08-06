Escorts Group Chairman Rajan Nanda dies after brief illness; industry mourns loss of businessman

Escorts group Chairman Rajan Nanda (76) passed away on Sunday after a brief illness, a company statement said on Monday.

Nanda joined Escorts in 1965 at the age of 23, and in 1994, he took over as the Chairman of Escorts Group, when his father and the founder Chairman, HP Nanda, stepped down after 50 year-long innings.

Rajan Nanda was an active member of several apex trade and industry bodies. As a member of the CII National Council, he had served as Chairman of its Agriculture Committee.

According to the company website, Nanda has been centrally involved in every aspect of the company's management. "Nanda has navigated the company in times of unprecedented challenges in the economy. His focus is on strengthening Escorts foundation by leveraging inherent design and development capabilities, instituting lean manufacturing practices, and better use of assets to move up the value chain."

Escorts is a leading manufacturer of tractors and construction equipment in the country. It also caters to railways with its various products.

Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, tweeted condolences.