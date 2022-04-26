EPFO releases tutorial video to know Universal Account Number; check steps to follow
UAN basically acts as an umbrella for the users having multiple-member identification numbers
UAN refers to Universal Account Number. It is a 12-digit number provided by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to all salaried employees who are its members. The UAN number will remain the same for any individual throughout his life. Employees can check their balance of the provident fund accounts and other important details related to EPF.
UAN basically acts as an umbrella for the users having multiple-member identification numbers. A certain number is issued to link member identification numbers (Employee IDs) with a single universal account number. When an individual joins a new company, he needs to provide his Universal Account Number to the employer. It will help the employer to link his new member id with the already existing Universal Account Number (UAN).
As per the new information from the EPFO, the members can enjoy various advantages directly without any interference from the employer only if the UAN is seeded with valid KYC details. UAN will be beneficial for any employee seeking to take a loan against his provident fund (PF). Using the number they can also withdraw any amount of money from the provident fund account and also avail some necessary online services.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has released a tutorial video on their official Twitter handle regarding the steps to know their unique Universal Account Number (UAN) on their official website.
#EPF Members can visit https://t.co/tvwrztT4TK and follow these steps to Know their #UAN.#EPFO #SocialSecurity #AmritMahotsav @PMOIndia @byadavbjp @Rameswar_Teli @LabourMinistry @MIB_India @PIB_India @mygovindia @AmritMahotsav @wootaum @PTI_News https://t.co/Jfhp6PvIcL
— EPFO (@socialepfo) April 25, 2022
Steps to follow while checking the UAN:
- Visit the EPFO’s Official Website which is epfindia.gov.in/site_en/index.php
- Go to the option named 'Know your UAN' under the 'Important Links' tab on the homepage.
- Enter your registered mobile number and do the captcha challenge accurately.
- Click on 'Request OTP', and you will be sent a ‘One Time Password’ via SMS on your registered mobile number.
- Click on ‘Submit’ after entering the OTP and Captcha Code.
- On the next page, enter your full name along with your date of birth in certain fields.
- Enter either your PAN Number or Aadhaar Number.
- Finally, click on ‘Submit’ after entering the Captcha code again.
- A window will appear showing your Universal Account Number (UAN)