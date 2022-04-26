EPFO releases tutorial video to know Universal Account Number; check steps to follow

UAN basically acts as an umbrella for the users having multiple-member identification numbers

UAN refers to Universal Account Number. It is a 12-digit number provided by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to all salaried employees who are its members. The UAN number will remain the same for any individual throughout his life. Employees can check their balance of the provident fund accounts and other important details related to EPF.

UAN basically acts as an umbrella for the users having multiple-member identification numbers. A certain number is issued to link member identification numbers (Employee IDs) with a single universal account number. When an individual joins a new company, he needs to provide his Universal Account Number to the employer. It will help the employer to link his new member id with the already existing Universal Account Number (UAN).

As per the new information from the EPFO, the members can enjoy various advantages directly without any interference from the employer only if the UAN is seeded with valid KYC details. UAN will be beneficial for any employee seeking to take a loan against his provident fund (PF). Using the number they can also withdraw any amount of money from the provident fund account and also avail some necessary online services.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has released a tutorial video on their official Twitter handle regarding the steps to know their unique Universal Account Number (UAN) on their official website.

