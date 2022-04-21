EPFO allows EPS 95 pensioners to submit their life certificates anytime; check details here

The EFPO has also mentioned a list of required documents that are required at the time of submitting their life certificate

A recent announcement from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has brought relief to lakhs of pensioners. A tweet by the EPFO has stated that Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) 95 pensioners can submit their life certificates at any time. The certificates will be valid for one year from the date of submission.

Pensioners can also submit their life certificates digitally at a pension disbursing bank, common service centre (CSC), post office, or the nearest EPFO office. They can also use the Umang App to upload their life certificate without any hassle.

The EFPO has also mentioned a list of required documents that are required at the time of submitting their life certificate. At the time of submission, pensioners will need to have documents like Pension Payment Order (PPO), Aadhaar number, bank account details, and a valid mobile number linked with the Aadhaar Card.

The EPFO’s tweet stated, “EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission.” Check the tweet here:

EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission. EPS'95 पेंशनभोक्ता अब किसी भी समय जीवन प्रमाण पत्र जमा कर सकते हैं जो जमा करने की तारीख से 1 वर्ष के लिए वैध होगा।#EPFO #Pension #AmritMahotsav @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/SnQW0D8IgE — EPFO (@socialepfo) April 14, 2022

One can also put forward the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) nomination through the official website of the Employees’ Provident Fund which is-epfindia.gov.in

Steps to follow while submitting EPS nomination:

Visit the EPFO website and go to the service section for employees

Click on the link of 'Member UAN or Online Services.’

Login using credentials and password (UAN and Password)

Select the link of ‘E-nomination’ under the ‘manage’ tab

‘Provide details’ window will pop up and click on ‘save’

Click on ‘Add family details’. You can add more than one member of a family.

Add the required details and submit it on the EFPO portal

The Centre is also planning to bring in self-employed people under the EPFO, as per an Economic Times report. The changes to the scheme is expected to benefit about 15 million self-employed people.

