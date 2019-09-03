Energy ministers of Russia, Iran discuss investment projects

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Iranian counterpart, Reza Ardakanian have discussed the development of joint energy investment projects during their meeting in Moscow on Monday, the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Novak and Ardakanian also touched on cooperation on global oil markets, the ministry added in the statement.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.