Energy and financials weigh on S&P and Dow

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow slipped in choppy trading on Monday following losses in energy and financial stocks, and as caution grew ahead of a slew of earnings this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.86 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,317.48, the S&P 500 lost 11.9 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,755.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.60 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,468.63.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

