Enel joins bidders for Renvico wind assets in Italy, France

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel
Renvico, which manages wind farms in Italy and France with a total capacity of around 334 megawatts, is worth around 400 million euros, two of the sources said.
The fund, advised by Rothschild, is expected to choose an exclusive bidder - or exclusive bidders, if the assets are sold separately - this week, with a final deal expected in January, two of the sources said.
Besides Enel, other bidders include Italian renewable energy group Erg
The sources said Erg was interested in the French assets only while Tages was looking to buy the Italian farms.
The companies declined to comment or were not immediately available for a comment. Macquarie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Italy's biggest regional utility A2A
Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach
Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 01:06:49 IST