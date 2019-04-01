Employee Provident Fund: Want to track EPF transactions or access e-passbook? Here's how you can do it

In a notification dated 22 March, the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said: “In order to increase transparency in respect of provident fund settlement withdrawal and to reduce the confusion and grievances of the subscribers, it has been decided that calculation worksheet of provident fund withdrawal of each member is to be provided either on their registered mobile number or the email id provided in the claim form."

The EPFO has directed all regional offices to provide the details of calculation sheet to the EPF subscribers at the time of final settlement. EPF subscribers will get the calculation sheet both in cases of claims filed through offline and online mode.

Before logging online, make sure you have your Universal Account Number (UAN). This is unique for all employees enrolled under the EPF scheme and the UAN number is allotted by the EPFO. All employees should have only one UAN during their working life irrespective of the companies they have worked.

Here's how to activate UAN

Login to unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in

Go to ‘Know your UAN Status’ on the bottom right of the page

Select PF office state

Select PF office

Mention company PF code

Mention employee ID

Mention Aadhaar and PAN number

Mention details like employee name, date of birth, mobile number and email-id.

Press on 'Get Authorization PIN'

PIN is sent on your cell phone

Here’s how to access EFPO online

Log in to the EPFO website— epfindia.gov.in and click on the 'Our Services' tab

Choose the 'For Employees' option from the drop-down menu

Click on the 'Member Passbook' under the 'Services' option

Click on passbook.epfindia.gov.in. On the login page, enter the username which is the 12-digit Universal Account Number (UAN) and password to log in, after it has been activated. Employees can check UAN in the monthly salary slip

Employees can access E-passbook. It records the employee’s PF status and transactions are tracked and recorded. It can also be checked on the Umang Application. To do that, employees have to key in their UAN number in the EPFO’s services page and an OTP (One-time Password) is sent to the employee's registered number.

