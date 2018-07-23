You are here:
Employee, not in employment for a month, could get 75 percent of PF: Labour minister Santosh Gangwar

Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018

An employee, who is not in employment for a month, may be allowed to avail 75 percent of the total fund standing to his credit, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said on Monday.

Gangwar said in the Lok Sabha that the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), in its 222nd meeting on 26 June, had considered a proposal for insertion of paragraph 68HH in the EPF Scheme 1952.

This will enable a member of the EPF, who is no longer in employment for a continuous period of one month, to avail 75 percent of the total fund standing to his or her credit, he said during 'Question Hour'.

The minister said the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 1952, enables a member to withdraw the full amount standing to his credit in the fund on ceasing to be an employee in an establishment for a continuous period of two months immediately proceeding the date on which he makes an application for withdrawal.

The requirement of the two-month waiting period will not, however, apply in cases of female members resigning from the services of the establishment for the purpose of getting married, he said.


