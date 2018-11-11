Eminent economist TN Srinivasan passes away; a 'guru' to many, never craved for recognition, say his admirers

Well-known economist T N Srinivasan passed away on Saturday. He was 85 years old.

Born in 1933, Srinivasan or TN as he was popularly known, completed his BA honors degree in Mathematics in 1953 and MA degree in Mathematics in 1954 -- from the University of Madras, India, University of Madras. He also earned a two-year professional training in statistics from the Indian Statistical Institute, Calcutta. He had an another Master’s degree in Economics from Yale University where he earned his PhD degree in Mathematics in 1962.

Srinivasan was Samuel C Park, Junior Professor of Economics Emeritus and Professor Emeritus in International and Area Studies at Yale University. He was a Distinguished Professor (2014-2019) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Formerly a Professor, and later Research Professor, at the Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi (1964-1977), he has taught at numerous universities in the US.

His death was mourned by Arvind Subramanian, former Chief Economic Advisor on Twitter:

Great Indian economist, TN Srinivasan has died. His legacy: outstanding scholarship; principled belief in growth, free trade & multilateralism; unassuming; mentoring; and wit. A great TN quip:”Perfect examples of Self-Referential Systems are papers written by Indian economists.” — Arvind Subramanian (@arvindsubraman) November 11, 2018

Calling Srinivasan a 'veritable guru to many' Jairam Ramesh, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh said he was a 'great inspiration on Twitter. He said, "one of India's truly great economists has just passed away." Jairam Ramesh recalled how Srinivasan never craved for public recognition. He was immersed in the world of scholarship till the very end," he said. Historian Ramachandra Guha recalled the 'wicked wit' of Srinivasan.

TN Srinivasan also had a wicked wit. In 1991, he wrote that the Indian Marxists who still worshipped Lenin and Stalin should import the now demolished statues in Eastern Europe of these dictators under the customs category, Open General License. https://t.co/zFMhmtU9uZ — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) November 11, 2018

Shamika Ravi, member of the prime minister's Economic Advisory Council, expressed her sadness at the passing away of the economist. She tweeted:

Very sorry to hear of #TNSrinivasan passing away. TN is an academic giant in Economics. Despite decades of teaching abroad, he spent (almost all) winters in Madras. This is a big loss for me personally - he and I had been working on ways of improving employment data in India. 🙏 — Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) November 11, 2018

Srinivasan's research interests included the economy, international trade, development, agricultural economics, law and economics, and microeconomic Theory. His latest book on India was Growth, Sustainability and India’s Economic Reforms in 2011.