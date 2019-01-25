Embraer signs papers for Boeing tie-up, calls shareholder meeting

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Embraer SA has signed the "master transaction agreement" for a tie-up with Boeing Co and called a shareholder assembly for Feb. 26 to approve the partnership, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Brazil's government this month gave its approval for the deal in which Embraer will sell 80 percent of its commercial plane division for $4.2 billion to Boeing, which will have total control of the new venture.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

