Elin Electronics Limited made its market debut today, 30 December at a discount of 1.62 per cent. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the firm’s stock fell 4.94 per cent from its issue price to Rs 234.80 at 10:52 am. At the Bombay Stock Exchange, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 234.95, 4.88 per cent lower than its issue price. The Initial Public Offering of Elin Electronics had a share price of Rs 247 per equity. According to Mint, stock market experts state that the Elin Electronics IPO was attractively priced in comparison to its peers. Most of the company’s revenue is earned from a limited number of customers. However, the firm was operating in a highly competitive market, which led many to predict a flat debut on the bourses.

The IPO of Elin Electronics was open for subscription from 20 to 22 December. The issue was subscribed 3.09 times on the last day of bidding. The IPO’s portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.51 times. On the other hand, the portion meant for non-institutional investors (NIIs) received a subscription of 3.29 times. Retail individual investors (RIIs) had subscribed to the IPO 2.2 times. Elin Electronics Limited had fixed the price band of the IPO between Rs 234 and Rs 247 apiece.

Elin Electronics’ initial share sale comprised a fresh issue of up to Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore. A total of 15 anchor investors invested in the IPO including Kotak Mahindra Trustee, SBI Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, SBI Mutual Fund, PGIM India, Pinebridge Global Funds and Kotak Funds – India Midcap Fund.

Elin Electronics is a flagship company of Elin Group, and was founded in 1969. Based in Delhi, Elin is an EMS manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of fans, lighting, and small/ kitchen appliances in India. The firm’s clientele includes Panasonic, Usha, Philips, Havells, and Bosch.

