Electrosteel Steels spells out steps for completion of acquisition by Vedanta, delisting from bourses

New Delhi: Electrosteel Steels Ltd on Tuesday spelled out steps to be taken for completion of its takeover by Vedanta Star Ltd and subsequent delisting from stock exchanges.

In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Electrosteel Steels said since the liquidation value of the company as determined by the Resolution Professional is not sufficient to cover the debt of financial creditors in full, hence the liquidation value of the company in the hands of equity shareholder is nil.

However, it added that "as per the Resolution plan, the shareholder of the company will be paid Rs 0.19 per equity share they hold as on date (Pre-capital Reduction Price).

"On completion of Transaction Steps, Vedanta Star Ltd will make the delisting offer to the then shareholders of the company. The equivalent per share exit price post completion of Transaction Steps is INR 9.54 per equity share (Post-capital Reduction Price)," Electrosteel Steels said.

In March, Vedanta was declared as successful resolution applicant by the committee of creditors (CoC) for Electrosteel Steels Ltd under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

"Pursuant to the order dated 30 May, 2018, of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Vedanta Limited is implementing the approved Resolution Plan for Electrosteel Steels Limited (ESL).

On Monday, Vedanta Ltd said it has deposited an upfront amount of Rs 5,320 crore in the escrow account of Electrosteel Steels Ltd.

"Vedanta Star Limited ('VSL'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of our company, has deposited the upfront amount of INR 5,320 crore in escrow account of ESL and 4 June, 2018 has been determined to be the 'Effective Date' under the Resolution Plan," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

The company has acquired control over ESL and a new board of directors has been put in place.

Investment from VSL in ESL shall be done through a combination of equity of Rs 1,765 crore and inter-corporate loan of Rs 3,555 crore, the company added.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had allowed Vedanta Ltd to make an upfront payment of Rs 5,320 crore to lenders for acquiring Electrosteel Steels.