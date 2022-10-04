Electronics Mart India IPO opens today: all you need to know
Bids can be made for at least 254 equity shares and in multiples of 254 thereafter. Electronics Mart India reported a total revenue of Rs 4,349.32 crore with a net profit of Rs 10,389 crore in the financial year 2021-22
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Electronics Mart India (EMIL) will be launched in the primary markets on Tuesday, 4 October. The company is aiming to raise Rs 500 crore through the sale of its shares. The IPO will close its subscription on Friday, 7 October. The price band has been fixed at Rs 56 to Rs 59 per share. The Electronics Mart India IPO entirely contains the issuance of fresh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. Electronics Mart India is likely to make its market debut on 17 October. Incorporated in 1980, the firm is the fourth largest consumer durable and electronics retailer in India.
Key things about the Electronics Mart India IPO:
- The quota for retail investors in Electronics Mart India IPO is fixed at 35 per cent of the net offer. For Non Institutional Investors, 15 per cent of the issue has been set aside, while for Qualified Institutional Buyers it is 50 per cent.
- Bids can be made for at least 254 equity shares and in multiples of 254 thereafter.
- The share allotment for the IPO is likely going to be finalized by 12 October. The initialization of refunds will be likely by 13 October.
- The shares are expected to be credited in the demat account of investors by 14 October.
- The registrar of the Electronics Mart India public issue is KFin Technologies Limited.
- ICICI Bank Limited and HDFC Bank Limited are the sponsor banks.
- The book running lead managers are Anand Rathi Advisors Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, and JM Financial Limited.
- Electronics Mart India offers a wide range of products with a focus on large electrical appliances, small appliances, mobiles, IT services, etc.
- A total of 112 stores, comprising a retail business area of 1.12 million square feet, are operated and managed by the company. The stores are located across 36 cities, predominantly in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and NCR.
- Electronics Mart India reported a total revenue of Rs 4,349.32 crore with a net profit of Rs 10,389 crore in the financial year 2021-22.
also read
Electronics Mart India IPO to launch on 4 October; Check issue size, price here
Electronics Mart India submitted draft papers to SEBI in September last year. As per the DRHP, the retail quota is 35 percent, the QIB quota is 50 percent, and the NII quota is 15 percent.
SEBI to mandate more disclosure requirements for IPOs: All you need to know
SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had said on Tuesday that the regulator has 'no business' in suggesting the price of the public issue, but companies need to disclose what prompted them to change their valuation
IPO mop-up plummets 32 percent to Rs 35,456 crore in first half of FY22-23: Report
According to primedatabase.com, the overall public response was moderate. A total of four issues out of 14 got subscribed more than 10 times, while three IPOs were oversubscribed by more than 3 times