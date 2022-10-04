Electronics Mart India IPO opens today: all you need to know

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Electronics Mart India (EMIL) will be launched in the primary markets on Tuesday, 4 October. The company is aiming to raise Rs 500 crore through the sale of its shares. The IPO will close its subscription on Friday, 7 October. The price band has been fixed at Rs 56 to Rs 59 per share. The Electronics Mart India IPO entirely contains the issuance of fresh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. Electronics Mart India is likely to make its market debut on 17 October. Incorporated in 1980, the firm is the fourth largest consumer durable and electronics retailer in India.

Key things about the Electronics Mart India IPO: