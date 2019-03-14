El Salvador's supreme court suspends cancellation of Taiwan trade accord

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador's supreme court on Wednesday temporarily suspended the cancellation of a free trade agreement with Taiwan, weeks after political outsider Nayib Bukele was elected as the Central American nation's next president.

The United States in August criticized El Salvador's decision to ditch diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of China, saying the change was of grave concern to Washington.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.