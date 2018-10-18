Ekinops in talks to buy Nokia's submarine cables - Challenges magazine

You are here:
Business Reuters Oct 18, 2018 00:05:57 IST

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecommunications company Ekinops is discussing buying Nokia's submarine cables division, French business magazine Challenges wrote on Wednesday, without naming its sources.

Nokia had said last year it was in talks with several firms over the possible sale of its submarine cables division.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 00:05 AM

