Eight of top 10 Indian firms add Rs 80,943 cr in market capitalisation; Reliance Industries zooms among frontline entities

New Delhi: Eight of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 80,943.32 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) taking the pole position.

Only Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ITC from the top-10 pack suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The m-cap of RIL zoomed Rs 28,494.36 crore to Rs 8,57,303.03 crore, the most among the frontline entities.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) jumped Rs 13,216.18 crore to Rs 4,33,990.70 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 9,642.37 crore to Rs 3,50,346.61 crore.

The market cap of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 9,471.91 crore to Rs 2,76,737.23 crore and that of HDFC rose by Rs 5,723.98 crore to Rs 3,47,073.31 crore.

Likewise, HDFC Bank added Rs 5,251.94 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 6,55,698.41 crore, while Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap soared Rs 4,918.32 crore to Rs 3,03,331.59 crore.

Bajaj Finance's valuation went up by Rs 4,224.26 crore to ₹2,30,533.63 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of TCS dropped Rs 34,371.9 crore to Rs 7,45,617.60 crore and that of ITC tumbled Rs 16,156.7 crore to Rs 2,99,913.23 crore.

In the top-10 ranking, RIL was placed at the numero uno position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance.

During the last week, the BSE Sensex advanced 453.77 points or 1.20 percent.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.