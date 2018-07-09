Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Eight of 10 most valued companies add Rs 66,626 crore in market valuation; TCS emerges as star performer

Business Press Trust of India Jul 09, 2018 17:09:09 IST

New Delhi: Eight of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 66,625.6 crore to their market valuation last week, with TCS emerging as the star performer.

While Infosys and SBI suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, TCS, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki India and Kotak Mahindra Bank made gains.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared by Rs 25,306.88 crore to Rs 7,32,521.29 crore.

Maruti Suzuki's valuation zoomed Rs 14,608.59 crore to Rs 2,81,079.45 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped Rs 8,030.79 crore to Rs 3,63,431.19 crore.

The m-cap of ITC advanced by Rs 7,627.68 crore to Rs 3,32,322.95 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank soared Rs 5,510.83 crore to Rs 2,61,263.97 crore.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

RIL's valuation climbed by Rs 2,249.42 crore to Rs 6,18,749.36 crore and that of HDFC rose by Rs 1,728.92 crore to Rs 3,22,542.15 crore.

The market cap of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 1,562.49 crore to Rs 5,50,531.99 crore.

On the other hand, Infosys suffered an erosion of Rs 4,859.69 crore from its m-cap to stand at Rs 2,80,551.12 crore, while SBI lost Rs 1,651.04 crore to Rs 2,29,763.51 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS retained its numero-uno position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Maruti, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.

Last week, the Sensex rose by 234.38 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 35,657.86


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 17:09 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores