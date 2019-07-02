Eight core sectors grow by 5.1% in May; sharp revision in April numbers on healthy output in steel, electricity

New Delhi: The government has significantly revised eight core sector industries growth numbers for April even as the segments grew by 5.1 percent in May on the back of healthy output in steel and electricity.

According to a commerce and industry ministry statement, the growth rate for these eight key sectors for April 2019 has been revised upward to 6.3 percent from 2.6 percent reported earlier mainly due to upward revisions in production of coal, crude oil, steel, cement and electricity.

After the revised numbers, the growth rate would be highest in the last ten months. Last time it was in July 2018, when these sectors grew by 7.8 percent.

"The highest upward revision of 17.2 percent has been in the production of steel for April, 2019, by Joint Plant Committee (JPC)," the statement said.

It added that the JPC has now included a product called 'HRPO' under the item 'CR coils' for reporting within the production of finished steel to include in the compilation of the index from April this year.

"This inclusion has significantly impacted the growth rate of steel for the months of April 2019 and May 2019. Further, JPC has also carried upward revision in production of HR coils and sheets of mild steel," the ministry said.

Further, according to the data released Monday, the eight core sector industries—coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity—grew by 4.1 percent in May last year.

Steel and electricity output increased by 19.9 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively, during the month under review.

However, crude oil, refinery products, and fertiliser were in the negative zone.

During April-May, the eight sectors grew by 5.7 percent compared to 4.4 percent in the same period last year.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.