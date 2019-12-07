You are here:
Ecuador awards 20.2 mln barrel oil supply contract to Shell unit

Business Reuters Dec 07, 2019 01:05:32 IST

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador said on Friday it had awarded a unit of Royal Dutch Shell a contract to lift some 20.2 million barrels of Oriente-grade crude between 2020 and 2023.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Luc Cohen)

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2019 01:05:32 IST

