Ecuador awards 20.2 mln barrel oil supply contract to Shell unit

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador said on Friday it had awarded a unit of Royal Dutch Shell a contract to lift some 20.2 million barrels of Oriente-grade crude between 2020 and 2023.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Luc Cohen)

