Ecuador awards 20.2 million barrel oil supply contract to Shell unit

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador said on Friday it had awarded a unit of Royal Dutch Shell
Shell Western Supply and Trading beat out the other two bidders, Trafigura [TRAFGF.UL] and Mitsubishi <8058.T>, by offering to pay a premium of 71 cents per barrel above the reference price for West Texas Intermediate crude.
Petroecuador expects the deal to bring in some $950 million. The Andean country produces some 545,000 barrels per day of crude.
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Luc Cohen)
Updated Date: Dec 07, 2019 01:06:19 IST