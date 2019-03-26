Economic worries weigh on Wall Street

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended a choppy session slightly lower on Monday as worries about a slowdown in global economic growth lingered and as Apple Inc shares fell after the company unveiled its video streaming service.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.51 points, or 0.06 percent, to 25,516.83, the S&P 500 lost 2.35 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,798.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.13 points, or 0.07 percent, to 7,637.54.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese)

