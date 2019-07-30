Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty nominated on central board of RBI

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty has been nominated on its central board.

"The central government has nominated Atanu Chakraborty, secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, New Delhi as a director on the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India vice Shri Subhash Chandra Garg," RBI said in a release.

The nomination of Atanu Chakraborty is effective from 29 July and until further orders, RBI said.

Last week, former economic affairs secretary Garg was shunted to the power ministry in a bureaucratic reshuffle announced by the government.