ECB ready and equipped to provide new stimulus if needed: Lane

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to act and has the tools it needs to keep inflation on track towards its goal of just under 2 percent, its chief economist said on Tuesday.

"We are prepared and ready to act if needed to keep inflation on track towards our aim," Philip Lane said in response to questions on Twitter.

"We certainly have the tools and we have a good performance record in responding to various sources of risks," Lane added.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)

