EaseMyTrip partners with JetPrivilege, tie-up to help travellers earn, redeem JPMiles on all bookings

EaseMyTrip, an online travel aggregator, has joined hands with JetPrivilege, part of Etihad Aviation Group, to empower the travelers to earn JPMiles on all bookings, the company said.

JPMiles, the reward currency of JetPrivilege, has become even more compelling with the launch of a unique platform ‘Select Flights’ powered by EaseMyTrip.com.

JetPrivilege members can now earn JPMiles across airlines worldwide to any destination, on any flight and for all seats booked on this platform. They can also book flights for their loved ones, family or friends, and earn JPMiles for their entire booking.

Commenting upon this association, Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “Joining hands with JetPrivilege will ensure that customers get the best value for their loyalty points. As a reliable travel agency in India, we are committed to fulfilling the hopes of our customers and offering them further opportunities to gain maximum value for their JPMiles."

Commenting on this development, Manish Dureja, Managing Director, Jet Privilege, said, “At JetPrivilege, it is our aim to maximise value for our members through our rewards currency. ‘Select Flights’ offers a fantastic opportunity for our members to accumulate JPMiles much faster and on the entire booking as well.

Dureja said that this is also a unique innovation in the industry and talks about their ability to continuously challenge the status quo as a leading loyalty programme in this region.

As an exclusive offer, JetPrivilege is offering its members 1,000 bonus JPMiles on their first flight booking until 15 July 2019 with ‘Select Flights’ via www.jetprivilege.com.

JPMiles will be credited only for air bookings which are not cancelled before travel and where the member has provided their JetPrivilege membership number at the time of the booking.

JetPrivilege members can continue to redeem their JPMiles to fly free across airlines worldwide, any destination, any flight and any seat in India and globally through the 'Select Flights’ platform.

