Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Ease of doing business ranking of states to be released tomorrow by commerce ministry

Business Press Trust of India Jul 09, 2018 16:04:11 IST

New Delhi: The commerce and industry ministry will on Tuesday release the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) in terms of ease of doing business.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana jointly topped the 2016 all-India State/Union Territory-wise Ease of Doing Business rankings.

The move is aimed at triggering competition among states to attract investments and improve business climate.

The ministry will release of ranking of states and UTs under the business reform action plan, 2017, an official said.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

State governments are taking several steps such as setting up of single window system for approvals to improve ease of doing business.

In the last Budget, the government had identified 372 action points for states which they would carry out in a mission mode.

The parameters include areas such as construction permit, labour regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability, and single window system.

Improvement in ease of doing business will help attract more investment and a better business climate for investors.

In the latest Doing Business report of the World Bank, India's rank improved by a number of notches to 100 among 190 nations.

The government wants to be among the top 50 countries in the overall ease of doing business rankings, released by the World Bank.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 16:04 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores