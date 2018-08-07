Ease of doing biz ranking: Gujarat, Telangana raise questions on methods followed; DIPP to look at concerns

New Delhi: The Commerce and Industry Ministry said it is looking into the concerns raised by some states like Gujarat and Telangana related to their ranking in the ease of doing business list.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), under the ministry, in a tweet said that it "is looking into the issues raised by some states on calculations while ranking of states on EoDB (ease of doing business".

DIPP is looking into the issues raised by some States on calculations while ranking of states on EoDB. Shortly the result of this review as well as final data will be published publicly, which will also allow all states to see how they have fared in terms of feedback ...1/2 — DIPP India (@DIPPGOI) August 5, 2018

"Shortly the result of this review as well as final data will be published publicly, which will also allow all states to see how they have fared in terms of feedback," it added.

States will also receive a feedback report highlighting how respondents to feedback survey responded to each reform. This will allow states to understand how best to improve their regulatory service delivery so that they are able to improve the impact of reforms on the ground.2/2 — DIPP India (@DIPPGOI) August 5, 2018

It said that states will also receive a feedback report highlighting how respondents to feedback survey responded to each reform.

"This will allow states to understand how best to improve their regulatory service delivery so that they are able to improve the impact of reforms on the ground," it added.

Andhra Pradesh continues to be the best state to do business while Gujarat slipped a position to rank fifth in the ease of doing business ranking prepared by the World Bank and the DIPP.

However, Gujarat has questioned the methodology of ranking and had sought clarification from the department on the issue.

A state official said that they have not yet received any response from the DIPP on their clarification.

Telangana government, too, has raised a dispute with the Centre on some of the methods it followed for the ranking.