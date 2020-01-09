EASA recommends European airlines avoid Iraqi airspace

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe's main aviation safety regulator said on Wednesday it had recommended that airlines avoid Iraqi airspace, in the wake of Iranian missile attacks against U.S.-led forces in the country.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said it had shared the recommendation with national authorities "as a precautionary measure" while carrying out a fuller assessment of the situation in the region.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Alex Richardson)

