Due date of filing income tax return for Kerala extended to 15 September: CBDT

New Delhi: The due date for filing income tax return for assessees in Kerala has been extended by 15 days to 15 September following devastating floods which have affected life in the state, the CBDT said on Tuesday.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had earlier extended the 'Due Date' for the filing of Income Tax Returns from 31 July to 31 August, this year for salaried employees.

"In view of the disruption caused due to severe floods in Kerala, the CBDT hereby further extends the 'Due Date' for furnishing Income Tax Returns from 31 August, 2018 to 15 September, 2018 for all Income Tax assessees in the State of Kerala, who were liable to file their Income Tax Returns by 31 August, 2018," the CBDT said.

The heavy rains and subsequent floods have lead to the destruction of life and property in the state.

Earlier, basic customs duty and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) was exempted for the goods imported or supplied for flood relief operations in Kerala.