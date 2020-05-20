You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Dr Reddy's Q4 profit jumps 76% to Rs 764 cr on higher sales in US, Europe; revenue up 10% at Rs 4,432 cr

Business Asian News International May 20, 2020 16:41:46 IST

Hyderabad: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 764 crore during the January to March quarter, up 76 percent from Rs 434 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company reported a revenue of Rs 4,432 crore, up 10 percent from the year-ago period. Its global generics segment clocked 20 percent year-on-year jump to Rs 3,640 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came at Rs 1,001 crore while EBITDA margin was at 22.6 percent.

Dr Reddys Q4 profit jumps 76% to Rs 764 cr on higher sales in US, Europe; revenue up 10% at Rs 4,432 cr

Representational image. News18

"FY 20 has been a very positive year for the company," said co-Chairman and Managing Director GV Prasad.

"Progress made during the year includes VAi status for CTO 6, healthy product pipeline build-up, productivity improvement and strong financial performance across our businesses."

Among the geographies, Europe's segment saw a jump of 80 percent in revenue while North America and emerging markets rose 21 percent and 15 percent respectively.

India segment rose 5 percent year-on-year.

Dr Reddy's said various initiatives have been undertaken to ensure that its manufacturing-related operations continue unabated enabling it to serve the patients.

A few products related to COVID-19 are under development.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 (500 percent) per equity share of Rs 5 face value for the financial year 2019-20.

During the quarter, Dr Reddy's acquired select divisions of Wockhardt Ltd's branded generics business in India and a few other international territories like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives.

The deal comprising a portfolio of 62 brands in multiple therapy areas was done on a slump sale basis for a consideration of Rs 1,850 crore.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 16:41:46 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Disinfectant tunnel for COVID-19: Head of the project from IIT Kanpur explains how it works

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 20 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 20 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres