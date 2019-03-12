DPIIT extends deadline for public comments on draft e-commerce policy till 29 March

New Delhi: Deadline for public comments on the draft national e-commerce policy has been extended till 29 March, according to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The earlier deadline was 9 March.

"Comments/suggestions on the draft policy are hereby invited from stakeholders with the last date for receiving comments being 29 March, 2019," DPIIT, which comes under the commerce ministry, said.

The draft seeks to provide a policy framework that will enable the country to benefit from rapid digitisation of the domestic, as well as global economy, it said.

The draft addresses six broad issues of the e-commerce ecosystem -- data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.