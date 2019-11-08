Dow, S&P 500 hit record closes as investors digest trade news

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 notched record closing highs on Thursday as the latest signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations relieved investors, but a report raising fresh worries about the outlook for a deal limited the day's gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 182.44 points, or 0.66%, to 27,675, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 8.42 points, or 0.27%, to 3,085.2 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 23.89 points, or 0.28%, to 8,434.52.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese)

