Donald Trump deals a crippling blow to WTO, Relaxo sales grow on back of premium products; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Moneycontrol Pro offers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, insights into investment styles and exclusive trading recommendations. In sum, all the information you need for wealth creation.

Trump deals a crippling blow to WTO

US President Donald Trump has blocked the process of appointing new judges to replace those whose terms are expiring to the appellate body of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) which rules on decisions passed by the WTO panel arbitrating trade disputes. Trump has done this to take forward his agenda of unilateralism in resolving the US disputes with its trading partners. But what does this do to WTO and for countries like India? Read more.

E-commerce and FMCG: Friend or foe

E-commerce appears to have become the new rural for the FMCG sector. That’s not surprising, as it’s an oasis of growth at a time when it’s slowing elsewhere. Its growth presents an opportunity to FMCG companies in that they can use it drive growth but it’s also a threat because the platform not only has its own ambitions but also enjoys a cosy relationship with the customer. What does all this have to do with investors in FMCG stocks? Read here to find out.

Relaxo: Walking the talk through strong earnings visibility

Relaxo Footwears, a leading footwear company, fired on all cylinders in the September quarter. Sales grew on the back of premium products and price hikes taken in select categories. Margins rose due to low raw material prices, an improved product mix, cost rationalisation drives and a significantly lower tax rate aided profits. Its valuations are rich but read here to know why our research analyst thinks this stock is still worth a look.

Lower raw material prices helped these two oleochemical makers in Q2. Will the advantage sustain?

These two oleochemical producers posted a mixed set of numbers in the September quarter. Weak revenue growth partially offset by lower raw material prices and lower tax rates. Both are dominant players in their respective user markets such as packaged consumer goods, plastics and food additives. Is that enough reason to make them additions to your portfolio? Read here.

Picks from our technical analysts (please click on security name to access recos)

L&T Finance

JB Chemicals

CESC

SBI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.