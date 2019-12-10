Domestic car sales decline by 11% to 1.60 lakh units in November; motorcycles sales plunge 15%: SIAM

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 0.84 percent to 2,63,773 units in November from 2,66,000 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic car sales were down 10.83 percent to 1,60,306 units as against 1,79,783 units in November 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

SIAM reports November sales data for auto industry. Except exports, all the segments saw a growth decline YoY pic.twitter.com/XprIIjjNvn — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 10, 2019

Motorcycle sales last month declined 14.87 percent to 8,93,538 units as against 10,49,651 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in November declined 14.27 percent to 14,10,939 units compared to 16,45,783 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 14.98 percent to 61,907 units in November, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 12.05 percent to 17,92,415 units from 20,38,007 units in November 2018, it added.

