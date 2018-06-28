Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Dollar steady, confusion over US stance on China investment caps upside

Business Reuters Jun 28, 2018 07:05:07 IST

Dollar steady, confusion over US stance on China investment caps upside

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar was steady against its rivals on Thursday, though it failed to build on overnight gains amid conflicting signals from Washington on a proposal to restrict Chinese investment as the bitter U.S.-China trade row kept financial markets on edge.

Demand stoked by the looming half year-end was seen supporting the dollar, which managed to defy lower U.S. yields and a slide in Wall Street shares.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood steady at 95.257 <.DXY> after rallying 0.65 percent the previous day.

The greenback advanced after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will use a strengthened national security review process to thwart Chinese acquisitions of sensitive American technologies, a softer approach than imposing China-specific investment restrictions. [nL1N1TT0EE]

There was, however, some confusion about Washington's intentions - with U.S. shares making an about turn and dropping - after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview on Fox Business Network later on Wednesday that Trump's announced plan did not indicate a softened stance on China.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had favored a more measured and global approach to protecting U.S. technology, using authority approved by Congress, while White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, the administration's harshest China critic, had argued for China-specific restrictions. [nL1N1TR1RJ]

"The dollar has managed to stay buoyant despite a drop in Treasury yields and risk-off in U.S. stocks due to half year-end flows, which involves U.S. investors buying back the dollar," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"It remains to be seen how long flow-driven bids can support the dollar. Headlines on trade issues will continue to dictate direction once such flows subside."

The dollar was 0.15 percent lower at 110.08 yen . The currency rose to 110.49 the previous day before pulling back slightly following comments by Kudlow on Trump's investment restriction plans.

The euro was a shade higher at $1.1561 after shedding 0.8 percent overnight. Concerns over political complications in Germany are expected to be a drag on the single currency.

The Australian dollar was on the defensive amid the lingering U.S.-China trade tensions. The Aussie was little changed at $0.7341 after retreating 0.7 percent the previous day, when it plumbed a 1-1/2-year trough of $0.7323.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 07:05 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores