Does DHFL deserve an IL&FS style bailout; what stocks Moneycontrol Pro experts pick; read this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, available both on our website and mobile apps.

Moneycontrol Pro offers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, insights into investment styles and exclusive trading recommendations. In sum, all the information you need for wealth creation.

Independence Day Offer: Pay Rs 289 for 3 months and get Moneycontrol Pro for 1 year.

Use code “FREEDOM” For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.

Should DHFL be given the same treatment as IL&FS?

In many ways, DHFL is IL&FS 2.0 not only because both have defaulted on their commitments but also because no one has any idea of the mess the two NBFCs are in. Coincidentally, both were sitting on a debt of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore. Now, DHFL wants banks to restructure debt so that it can restart lending and loan disbursements. While the government replaced the board of IL&FS, regulators seem to be giving DHFL a long rope. Should it be treated any different from IL&FS. What should banks do? Click here to read more.

Who is responsible for a two-speed global economy?

A decade after the global financial crisis, policy uncertainty is more prevalent than ever before. One consequence is the diverging trend between services on one hand, and manufacturing and trade on the other. Latest economic indicator numbers for the developed world show that the relative buoyancy of their services sectors has offset the weakness in their manufacturing sectors. The Intentional Monetary Fund sums it up this: ‘Global growth is sluggish and precarious, but it does not have to be this way because some of this is self-inflicted.’ But who is responsible for these woes? Click here to read more.

Picks from our technical analysts

1) Tech Mahindra: This is the last of the big software company results for the June quarter. How do you trade this stock profitably ahead of earning? Click here to find how.

2) IndusInd Bank: Some analysts say that banks are set to grab market share from NBFCs, making it the right time to buy bank stocks. Click here to find out how to trade IndusInd.

INDEPENDENCE OFFER: Get MC PRO for 1 year at a price of 3 months. Use code “FREEDOM”

Get Moneycontrol Pro annual subscription at the price of 3 months. Now at Rs 289 only instead of Rs 999. Use code “FREEDOM”