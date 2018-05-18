You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

DMart owner Avenue Supermarts' shares drop after promoter Radhakishan Damani decides to sell up to 1% stake

Business PTI May 18, 2018 19:35:03 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Avenue Supermarts plunged over 5 percent on Friday as Radhakishan Damani, the promoter of the company, will sell up to 1 percent stake in the firm.

Despite opening the day on a positive note, the stock dropped 5.24 percent to end at Rs 1,416.85 on BSE. During the day, it plunged 7.76 percent to Rs 1,379.

On NSE, shares of the company tanked 5.20 percent to close at Rs 1,417.20.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

On the equity volume front, 2.70 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 31 lakh shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

Radhakishan Damani, the billionaire investor and promoter of Avenue Supermarts which operates D-Mart stores, will sell up to 1 percent stake in the company for an estimated sum of over Rs 884 crore.

Damani will sell shares to comply with minimum public shareholding requirements.

"Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, one of our promoters, has conveyed to us his intention to sell the equity shares...of the company to enable us to comply with the requirements of minimum public shareholding," Avenue Supermarts said in a BSE filing on Friday.

The company said Damani has proposed to sell up to 1 percent of the total paid up equity share capital of the company aggregating to 62,40,844 shares.


Updated Date: May 18, 2018 19:35 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores