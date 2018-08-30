DLF vice-chairman Rajiv Singh, wife sell company's shares worth Rs 351-cr to another promoter

New Delhi: DLF Vice Chairman Rajiv Singh and his wife Kavita on Thursday offloaded 1.62 crore shares of the realty major for over Rs 351 crore to another promoter entity.

The shares were picked up by Rajdhani Investments and Agencies Pvt Ltd through open market transaction.

According to block deal data available with the NSE, Rajiv Singh sold 70 lakh shares of DLF, while Kavita offloaded 92 lakh shares of the company.

The shares were sold on an average price of Rs 217, valuing the transaction at Rs 351.54 crore.

At the end of June quarter, Rajiv Singh held 0.41 percent in the company, his wife owned 0.53 percent holding and Rajdhani Investments and Agencies held 54.59 percent stake in the realty company.

Overall, promoter entities held 74.95 percent stake in the company.

Shares of DLF on Thursday closed at Rs 221.65 apiece on the NSE, down 1.91 percent from the previous close.