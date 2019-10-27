Diwali Muhurat trading: Sensex opens over 200 points high, Nifty crosses 11,600-mark; Tata Motors surges over 17%, Reliance Industries stock at new high

After opening 200 points high, the Sensex settled to 39248.20, a rise of 190 points at the close of Diwali muhurat trading session on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The NSE Nifty was up 44 points at 11628 on Sunday.

#CNBCTV18Market | Indices end with gains of around 0.4% in one of the best Mahurats we've had in a long time; Nifty holds 11,600 #MarketAtClose pic.twitter.com/8wvRDH1SoO — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 27, 2019

Sensex opened over 200 points high during the special muhurat trading at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Sunday. Nifty crossed the 11,600-mark. Tata Motors, Reliance, Infosys, Yes Bank, ITC were among early gainers.

The BSE Sensex was up 227.47 points or 0.58 percent at 39285.53, and the Nifty rose 53.60 points or 0.46 percent at 11637.50. About 1,488 shares have advanced against 430 declining shares on the BSE. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, a special 'Muhurat Trading' session was held at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Sunday.

The trading session took place during the Lakshmi Puja at the BSE building, which was attended by CEO Ashish Chavan. The actress Mouni Roy, who would be next seen in the film 'Made in China', was also present on the occasion. The session is considered auspicious to signify the beginning of traditional Hindu accounting year called Samvat.

#CNBCTV18Market | Market opens higher on Mahurat day; Nifty near 11,650 whereas broader indices outperform benchmarks. Tata Motors surges 17% after Q2 results for more LIVE updates, log on to https://t.co/t2L030qLoC pic.twitter.com/xVQbfQCbwC — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 27, 2019

In the last Muhurat trading session, conducted on 7 November, 2018, the Sensex index climbed 0.7 percent to end at 35,237.68 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark rose 0.65 percent to shut shop at 10,598.

Barring telecom, all BSE sectoral indices were in the green, led by auto, industrials, metal and basic materials. Brokers said buying activity gathered momentum as investors opened their books on the first session of Samvat 2076.

However, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HUL, Maruti and PowerGrid slipped up to 1.86 percent.

Infosys was the top boost to the Nifty with a gain of 1.4 percent. Tata Motors stock surged 17 percent intraday after the company's net loss came in at Rs 216.6 crore for the September quarter of FY20, according to CNBC-TV18.

Tata Motors had reported a net loss of Rs 1,048.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. The group's consolidated revenue came in at Rs 65,432 crore, lower than Rs 71,981.08 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sensex currently at 39,268.82, up by 210.76 points. pic.twitter.com/VTLPq4RGnZ — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2019

The company said growth continues to be affected by subdued demand, higher axle loads, liquidity stress, low freight availability for cargo operators and general economic slowdown.

Jaguar's EBITDA margin stood at 13.8 percent which is among the highest in the last 16 quarters, the company claimed. EBIT margin came at 4.8 percent.

Yes Bank shares rose 8 percent intraday on the NSE during muhurat trading. Intraday, the stock surged 8.24 percent at Rs 56.45 per share.

Yes Bank announced it will take over Rs 6,000 crore of land held by Sumer Group in Radius JV over non-payment of Rs 479 crore loan, according to its last BSE filing,

"The Borrowers and Mortagagors having failed to repay the amount, notice is hereby given to the Borrower/Mortgagors and the public in general that the undersigned has taken the possession of the property described herein below in exercise of powers conferred on him under Section 13(4) of the said Act," said the BSE filing.

Reliance Industries stocks hit a new high of Rs 1,445. The board of RIL on Friday (25 October) had approved the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary for its digital initiatives with an investment of Rs 1.08 lakh crore. This will be infused through the rights issue of optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS), the company said.

Bharti Infratel, Grasim, Bharti Airtel, Titan and Coal India were among the top losers.

Muhurat session considered 'auspicious'

The mat is trading with healthy gains on Muhurat trading, backed by gains in shares of Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries. Bharti Airtel, TCS and Maruti, however, were among the top drags on the Sensex index.

Markets to be shut tomorrow

The financial markets will remain closed on Monday, 28 October for Diwali Balipratipada. After the muhurat trading session on Sunday, trading will resume next on Tuesday, 29 October.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost)

