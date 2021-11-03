Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Here are some platforms for Muhurat Trading

This year, the stock market for Muhurat Trading will be open between 6:15 pm and 7:15 on 4 November

Muhurat Trading, on Diwali, is the occasion when the stock market is open for an hour for trading purposes as it is considered to be auspicious. As Diwali marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year according to the Vikram Samvat calendar, Stock markets will open in the evening, followed by Lakshmi Poojan from 4:45 pm onwards.

This year, the stock market for Muhurat Trading will be open between 6:15 pm and 7:15 on 4 November. The block deal session will begin at 5.45 pm by BSE. This special Muhurat window for trading has been a ritual for years. Muhurat Trading is considered a good time to initiate and invest in trade, as it is auspicious and investors seek blessings from the deity of wealth, Goddess Lakshmi.

We bring to you some trading platforms this year, for Muhurat trading on Diwali:

Angel One: This stockbroker firm was once known as Angel broking. Its application is easy to navigate and offers news along with the latest trending stocks and has everything for those who would want to use it as a watch list.

IIFL trading: IIFL provides one of the easiest applications to use and you can buy or sell with just a swipe or a tick. The only drawback is the size of the app and hence, it affects the speed. However, IIFL gives access to everything, from report access to Live TV. The best thing about this application is the notification it gives when a preferred stock goes beyond or below a certain level.

NSEMobile: NSEMobile application allows a person to follow and track stock movements as it delineates them into easy charts. The application gives good speed and one can easily register with the NSE to trade.

ShareMobile: In case you are somebody who prefers a desktop version, ShareMobile is for you. It has tabs that allow you to watch the market along with booking, buying, and selling also. The application gives great access to reports and stock news also, along with having a simple registration process.

Zerodha: This is a stockbroking platform that is extremely pocket-friendly. It provides some of the cheapest brokerage rates for equity, mutual funds, and commodity trading along with some cool features of account summary, floating order window, and browser notifications which can be accessed with just a click.